Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPIB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPIB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.12, changing hands as high as $33.14 per share. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPIB's low point in its 52 week range is $32.26 per share, with $33.8599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.15.

