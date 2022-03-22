Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPHQ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— Quality ETF (Symbol: SPHQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.40, changing hands as high as $50.59 per share. Invesco S&P 500— Quality shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPHQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPHQ's low point in its 52 week range is $42.79 per share, with $53.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.59.

