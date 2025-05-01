Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPGI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $503.00, changing hands as high as $503.07 per share. Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPGI's low point in its 52 week range is $408.84 per share, with $545.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $504.47. The SPGI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

