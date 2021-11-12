Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPB

In trading on Friday, shares of Superior Plus Corp (TSX: SPB.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.54, changing hands as high as $14.60 per share. Superior Plus Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPB's low point in its 52 week range is $11.30 per share, with $16.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.55.

