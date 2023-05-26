Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SON

In trading on Friday, shares of Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.28, changing hands as high as $61.32 per share. Sonoco Products Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SON's low point in its 52 week range is $51.52 per share, with $65.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.26.

