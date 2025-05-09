Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SOLV

In trading on Friday, shares of Solventum Corp (Symbol: SOLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.21, changing hands as high as $71.08 per share. Solventum Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOLV's low point in its 52 week range is $47.16 per share, with $85.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.00. The SOLV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

