Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SOLN

In trading on Monday, shares of Southern Company (Symbol: SOLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.65, changing hands as high as $51.67 per share. Southern Company shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOLN's low point in its 52 week range is $48.15 per share, with $53.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.46.

