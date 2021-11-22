Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SO

In trading on Monday, shares of Southern Company (Symbol: SO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.09, changing hands as high as $63.23 per share. Southern Company shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SO's low point in its 52 week range is $56.69 per share, with $67.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.13. The SO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

