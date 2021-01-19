Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sanofi (Symbol: SNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.77, changing hands as high as $50.92 per share. Sanofi shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNY's low point in its 52 week range is $37.62 per share, with $55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.53.

