Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNPS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $313.54, changing hands as high as $314.36 per share. Synopsys Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNPS's low point in its 52 week range is $255.02 per share, with $391.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $314.30. The SNPS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

