Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNOW

In trading on Friday, shares of Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $155.29, changing hands as high as $159.91 per share. Snowflake Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNOW's low point in its 52 week range is $110.265 per share, with $329.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.59.

