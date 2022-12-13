Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Smith & Nephew plc (Symbol: SNN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.93, changing hands as high as $28.26 per share. Smith & Nephew plc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.775 per share, with $36.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.05.

