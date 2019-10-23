Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (Symbol: SNH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.80, changing hands as high as $9.83 per share. Senior Housing Properties Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNH's low point in its 52 week range is $7.49 per share, with $17.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.