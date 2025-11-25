Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNEX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stonex Group Inc (Symbol: SNEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $88.82, changing hands as high as $89.18 per share. Stonex Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNEX's low point in its 52 week range is $60.58 per share, with $106.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.54.

