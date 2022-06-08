Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNDX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.45, changing hands as high as $18.05 per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.27 per share, with $22.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.