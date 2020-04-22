Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNAP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Snap Inc (Symbol: SNAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.18, changing hands as high as $15.97 per share. Snap Inc shares are currently trading up about 26.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNAP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.89 per share, with $19.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.71.

