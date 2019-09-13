Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SMTC

In trading on Friday, shares of Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.97, changing hands as high as $49.26 per share. Semtech Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMTC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.5417 per share, with $60.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.89.

