Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SMP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.65, changing hands as high as $46.49 per share. Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMP's low point in its 52 week range is $33.94 per share, with $55.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.55.

