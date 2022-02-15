Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SMH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SMH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $270.94, changing hands as high as $273.56 per share. Semiconductor shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMH's low point in its 52 week range is $216.14 per share, with $318.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $274.70.

