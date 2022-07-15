Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SMCI

In trading on Friday, shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.30, changing hands as high as $42.41 per share. Super Micro Computer Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMCI's low point in its 52 week range is $33.48 per share, with $58.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.32.

