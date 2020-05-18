Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLV

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (Symbol: SLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.79, changing hands as high as $15.99 per share. iShares Silver Trust shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLV's low point in its 52 week range is $10.86 per share, with $18.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.99.

