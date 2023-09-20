Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (Symbol: SLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.54, changing hands as high as $21.55 per share. iShares Silver Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SLV's low point in its 52 week range is $16.662 per share, with $23.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.54.
Also see: Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
FFCH Options Chain
EBR Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.