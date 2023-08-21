Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLV

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (Symbol: SLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.30, changing hands as high as $21.33 per share. iShares Silver Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLV's low point in its 52 week range is $16.19 per share, with $23.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.04.

