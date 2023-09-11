Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLF

In trading on Monday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.72, changing hands as high as $49.23 per share. Sun Life Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLF's low point in its 52 week range is $37.96 per share, with $53.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.05.

