Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLAB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc (Symbol: SLAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $161.22, changing hands as high as $161.46 per share. Silicon Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLAB's low point in its 52 week range is $120.15 per share, with $211.982 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $160.97.

