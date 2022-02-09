Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SKX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.93, changing hands as high as $47.17 per share. Skechers USA Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKX's low point in its 52 week range is $34.88 per share, with $55.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.