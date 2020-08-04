Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SKM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (Symbol: SKM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.39, changing hands as high as $20.79 per share. SK Telecom Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKM's low point in its 52 week range is $14.07 per share, with $23.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.70.

