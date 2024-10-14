Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SJW

In trading on Monday, shares of SJW Group (Symbol: SJW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.62, changing hands as high as $59.03 per share. SJW Group shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJW's low point in its 52 week range is $51.17 per share, with $70.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.06.

