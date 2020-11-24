Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SJI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.30, changing hands as high as $24.94 per share. South Jersey Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.24 per share, with $33.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.87.

