Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SIVR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ETFS Physical Silver Shares ETF (Symbol: SIVR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.47, changing hands as high as $23.58 per share. ETFS Physical Silver Shares shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIVR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.63 per share, with $27.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.55.

