Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SITM

In trading on Thursday, shares of SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $130.96, changing hands as high as $134.71 per share. SiTime Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITM's low point in its 52 week range is $73.10 per share, with $270.915 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.81.

