Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SITC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.27, changing hands as high as $15.51 per share. SITE Centers Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.395 per share, with $17.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.41.

