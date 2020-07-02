Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SINA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sina Corp (Symbol: SINA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.54, changing hands as high as $36.73 per share. Sina Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SINA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SINA's low point in its 52 week range is $26.04 per share, with $46.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.53.

