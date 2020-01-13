Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SINA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sina Corp (Symbol: SINA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.91, changing hands as high as $44.29 per share. Sina Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SINA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SINA's low point in its 52 week range is $31.03 per share, with $70.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.22.

