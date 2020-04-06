Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SIMO

In trading on Monday, shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.75, changing hands as high as $41.85 per share. Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIMO's low point in its 52 week range is $26.716 per share, with $53.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.87.

