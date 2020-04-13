Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SILV

In trading on Monday, shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (Symbol: SILV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.80, changing hands as high as $6.33 per share. SilverCrest Metals Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SILV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SILV's low point in its 52 week range is $2.96 per share, with $8.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.17.

