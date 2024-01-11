Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SIGI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.31, changing hands as high as $100.71 per share. Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIGI's low point in its 52 week range is $87.66 per share, with $108.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.