Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SHEL

In trading on Friday, shares of Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.69, changing hands as high as $68.71 per share. Shell plc shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHEL's low point in its 52 week range is $60.337 per share, with $74.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.58.

