Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SHEL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.91, changing hands as high as $50.97 per share. Shell plc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHEL's low point in its 52 week range is $37.97 per share, with $61.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.95.

