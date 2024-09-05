Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SFTBF

In trading on Thursday, shares of Softbank (Symbol: SFTBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.62, changing hands as high as $55.45 per share. Softbank shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFTBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFTBF's low point in its 52 week range is $36.65 per share, with $75.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.45.

