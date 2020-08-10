Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SF

In trading on Monday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.80, changing hands as high as $53.19 per share. Stifel Financial Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SF's low point in its 52 week range is $31.13 per share, with $69.097 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.08.

