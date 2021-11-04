Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SEM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.50, changing hands as high as $35.70 per share. Select Medical Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEM's low point in its 52 week range is $22.66 per share, with $43.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.78.

