Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SEIV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SEIV ETF (Symbol: SEIV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.83, changing hands as high as $32.89 per share. SEIV shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEIV's low point in its 52 week range is $27.84 per share, with $35.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.86.

