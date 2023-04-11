Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SEDG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $288.11, changing hands as high as $289.31 per share. SolarEdge Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEDG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SEDG's low point in its 52 week range is $190.15 per share, with $375.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $288.09. The SEDG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: TW Split History
BOC Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XVIX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.