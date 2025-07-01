Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SDVY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: SDVY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.58, changing hands as high as $36.21 per share. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDVY's low point in its 52 week range is $28.84 per share, with $40.5967 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.94.

