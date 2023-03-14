Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SDGR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.78, changing hands as high as $25.70 per share. Schrodinger Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDGR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.85 per share, with $37.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.53.

