Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCZ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: SCZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.59, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCZ's low point in its 52 week range is $37.73 per share, with $62.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.70.

