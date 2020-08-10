Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCHV

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHV ETF (Symbol: SCHV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.56, changing hands as high as $53.64 per share. SCHV shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHV's low point in its 52 week range is $37.79 per share, with $61.0953 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.60.

