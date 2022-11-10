Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCHV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SCHV ETF (Symbol: SCHV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.47, changing hands as high as $66.89 per share. SCHV shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHV's low point in its 52 week range is $58 per share, with $74.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.90.

