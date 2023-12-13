Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCHP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHP ETF (Symbol: SCHP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.89, changing hands as high as $51.90 per share. SCHP shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHP's low point in its 52 week range is $49.5006 per share, with $54.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.84.

